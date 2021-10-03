SER Sports Hour Saturday 2nd October with Aidan Delaney

On Saturday’s Sports Hour, we caught up with Enniscorthy Rugby coach Declan O’Brien as they kicked off their AIL Division 2C campaign with a victory.

Declan discussed the 39-17 victory over Midleton, the long wait to get back out on the pitch and why Nick Doyle will be key for them going forward.

GAA author and journalist PJ Cunningham knows Wexford very well thanks to his time in St Peter’s and stopped by to regale us with stories from his new book, ‘Grassroots: Stories From The Heart Of The GAA’.

He told tales of Nicky Rackard, Liam Fardy and Terry Wogan and his own sporting career involving fake names and Martin Quigley.

And we looked at abuse from the sidelines at soccer games and why referees are walking away from the sport.

Seamus Ryan from the Wexford Branch of the Irish Soccer Referees Society joined us to look for solutions.

You can listen in to the South East Radio Sports Hour with Aidan Delaney every Saturday and Sunday from 6-7pm.

Declan O’Brien of Enniscorthy Rugby on their win over Midleton in the AIL:

PJ Cunningham on his new book ‘Grassroots: Stories From The Heart Of The GAA’:

Seamus Ryan of the Wexford Branch of the Irish Soccer Referees Society discusses the abuse that’s thrown at officials:

