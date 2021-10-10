SER Sports Hour Saturday 9th October with Aidan Delaney

On Saturday’s Sports Hour we spoke to GAA Editor of the42.ie Fintan O’Toole about his new book, Meyler: A Family Memoir looking back on the lives of John and David Meyler.

We discussed John’s childhood in Wexford, David’s fan club in Tacumshine and how both men reached the top of their respective sports.

Fintan also chatted about the upcoming GAA Special Congress at the end of the month which will look to change the All Ireland Senior Football Championship.

We talked through the different proposals, why the provincial format is dying and what any changes would mean for a club player.

Ireland’s number 1 heavyweight boxer Niall “Basil” Kennedy joined us to preview one of the biggest fights of the year Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 in Las Vegas.

The Gorey man gave us his thoughts on why Oleksandr Usyk is the best boxer in the game, why Wilder doesn’t have the smarts at the top level and an update on his own boxing career.

We also looked forward to the Wexford Rally which will begin in New Ross next weekend with clerk of the course Pat O’Dowd.

Pat talked us through the course this year and explained how the event will work for drivers and fans.

And coach with the Shelmalier’s Senior Football team John Hegarty gave his reaction to their SFC win over St Mogues of Fethard.

You can listen to the South East Radio Sports Hour with Aidan Delaney every Saturday and Sunday from 6-7pm.

Fintan O’Toole on Meyler: A Family Memoir and the GAA Congress:

Niall Kennedy on Fury v Wilder 3 and Covid complications for boxers:

Pat O’Dowd on the Wexford Rally returning next weekend:

John Hegarty on Shelmaliers reaching the quarter finals of the Dominic Smith Electrical Senior Football Championship:

