SER Sports Hour Sunday 10th October with Aidan Delaney

On Sunday’s Sports Hour we heard from the Wexford Youths manager Stephen Quinn who saw his charges reach the FAI Women’s Cup final thanks an extra time win over Peamount United.

Stephen spoke to us about taking over mid season, why a win over the defending champions was so sweet and why the younger players are leading the way.

In our second look at the Wexford Rally this weekend, we heard from our racing reporter John Dier as he cast his expert eye on next weekend’s proceedings.

John gave us the lowdown on the course, who it’s going to suit, the locals we should keep and eye on and his memories of covering the race since 1990.

Jack Byrne is a young Wexford man who is making his name in the circuit championships and did so again this year with a 3rd place finish in the Ford Fiesta ST Championship.

The 2020 Ginetta Junior champion described the jump up in class, his work in Mondello and Craig Breen.

Hockey returned to the South East and Gorey have gone two from two in their Division 7 campaign.

They are lead by Corrina Bailey who joined us to look ahead to the rest of their season.

Stephen Quinn on Wexford Youths semi final win over Peamount United:

Racing reporter John Dier on covering the Wexford Rally and next weekend’s race:

Jack Byrne on stepping up to the ST championship and his hopes for circuit racing’s future:

Corrina Bailey on Gorey Hockey Club’s winning return to the Leinster Leagues:

