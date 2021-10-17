SER Sports Hour Sunday 17th October with Aidan Delaney

On Sunday’s Sports Hour we brought you the thrilling conclusion of the Wexford Volkswagen Stages Rally.

Monaghan man Josh Moffett was the overall winner as the races in New Ross came to a close on Sunday evening.

Our racing reporter John Dier was there and rounded up the action while speaking to the top 3 finishers on the day.

We also spoke to former Irish Olympian David Gillick about a new initiative which is looking to get kids more active in school.

Fyffes are running a competition called Ireland’s Fittest Schools and Wexford has been invited to take part.

David joined Aidan to speak about how we can get more out of PE, why the whole family should get involved and why it’s important to have fun while keeping active.

And WexfordFC under 14 coach Mark Ralph spoke about their National Cup semi final win over Shamrock Rovers.

Mark described how his team were cool under pressure during the penalties and why they’re not just good footballers, but good representatives of the South East as well.

You can listen in to the South East Radio Sports Hour with Aidan Delaney every Saturday and Sunday evening from 6-7pm.

John Dier on the Wexford Volkswagen Stages Rally:

David Gillick on Ireland’s Fittest School and how to maximize PE:

WexfordFC coach Mark Ralph on the under 14 Cup final for his men:

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email