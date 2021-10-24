SER Sports Hour Sunday 24th October with Aidan Delaney

On Sunday’s Sports Hour, we brought you more action from the SFC with Kilanerin and Glynn Barntown booking their place in the quarter finals.

We heard from Micheal Furlong and Ian Wickham as their teams overcame St James and St Mogues Fethard respectively.

We also went racing at Bettyville with plenty of Wexford winners on the day.

Paul Nolan, Jordan Gainford and JJ Slevin all made it to the winners enclosure as the track celebrates its 70th anniversary.

And we looked at the issue of concussion in hurling as a recent study found that fewer than one-in-four hurlers removed from play after a suspected concussion.

Dr Elaine Kelly from Headway told us why that’s a problem and why it’s so important to be educated in this area whether you’re a player, coach or team doctor.

Micheal Furlong of Kilanerin after their Preliminary Quarter Final win over St James:

Ian Wickham speaks after Glynn Barntown’s victory over St Mogues of Fethard:

Paul Nolan after his win at the races in Bettyville:

Jordan Gainford on another win in his exceptional year:

JJ Slevin getting the job done at the Wexford Racecourse:

Dr Elaine Kelly of Headway speaks to us about concussions in hurling:

