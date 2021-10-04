SER Sports Hour Sunday 3rd October with Aidan Delaney

On Sunday’s Sports Hour we heard from Castletown senior footballer Conor Carty as they got one over rivals Kilanerin.

Carty was speaking after the 2-13 to 12 point win and praised the young talent coming through in North Wexford.

Wexford GAA GPO Alan Monaghan joined us to discuss the Mini All Ireland at Páirc Charman.

He described the work that went into getting 200 children playing simultaneously and why it’s a day they’ll never forget.

And author Tom Doyle gave us the inside scoop on his new graphic novel Set The Heather Blazing.

A colourful look back at the 1996 All Ireland Final, Tom, better known as Yellowbelly.ie told us about the help he got from Liam Dunne in putting the book together.

