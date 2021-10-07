Students call for support as UCC foodbank runs out of supplies in an hour

There needs to be a complete reform of the SUSI grant system, according to the Union of Students in Ireland.

It’s after St Vincent de Paul reinstated its partnership with University College Cork, to help keep its student union food bank open.

Yesterday, the bank ran out of food in under an hour and a number of students were turned away.

President of the USI Clare Austick says too many students are “just getting by”.

“When we talk about access to education, it’s not just about entry through the doors, it’s about progression and being able to engage fully and meaningfully in the class.

“Many students can’t do that because they’re working part time jobs or they’re worried about the financial difficulties that they are in.”

