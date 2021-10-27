Students face being sent home due shortage of substitute teachers

Primary school students may end up being sent home due to a growing shortage of substitute teachers.

That’s the concern of the Irish Primary Principals Network which says absenteeism due to Covid-19 is putting substitutes in high demand.

Schools have been directed to avoid using their Special Education Teachers to sub classes – and instead try their local area’s sub panel.

However the Irish Times reports principals are regularly unable to get a sub from the panel – as they’re oversubscribed.

Special Education Teacher Daithi Ryder says he is often pulled away from his students to sub main stream classes.

“Getting the substitute is like getting the Holy Grail these days.

“It’s impossible to get a substitute.

“You’re on the phone constantly.”

