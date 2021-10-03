Taoiseach must explain why AG hasn’t been pressured to stop private work

Sinn Fein says the Taoiseach must explain why he hasn’t pressured the Attorney General to stop working in a private capacity.

It emerged in the Irish Times last week Paul Gallagher was working with former Independent News and Media Directors, as High Court inspectors examine business affairs.

However that’s been met with disbelief from the opposition, with Sinn Fein labelling it ‘wholly inappropriate’ for the AG to work on private projects while representing the state.

Justice Spokesperson Martin Kenny says Mr. Gallagher has had more than enough time to back out of private work.

