Taoiseach pays tribute to revolutionary Sean Treacy on 101st anniversary

The Taoiseach has remembered the life of Seán Treacy, describing him as one of the great patriots of our revolution.

Micheál Martin was speaking at the 101st Anniversary Commemoration of his death at his grave in Tipperary.

Treacy became an activist in Conradh na Gaeilge, joined the Volunteers and, at only 16, joined the IRB.

The Taoiseach says in 1919 and 1920, the deeds of Seán Treacy inspired people throughout our island and abroad.

He says 101 years after he was shot down on Talbot Street in Dublin, it is right that we continue to come to this place to honour him.

