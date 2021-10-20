Taoiseach to seek response from the HSE on the MRI Scanner for Wexford

The Taoiseach says he is going to seek further responses from the HSE around the installation of an MRI scanner in Wexford General Hospital.

Michael Martin was responding to a question from Wexford TD Verona Murphy who says the people have been waiting over 3 years to see movement on the issue.

In 2018, a quarter of a million euro was raised to install the scanner but that money remains in the account of the Friends of Wexford General Hospital with the charity forced to pay interest on the sum.

There had been assurances during the summer that the scanner would be prioritised in 2022 and the Taoiseach says this will be looked at again.

“You need two streams of funding for an MRI, the capital funding and more critically a current funding provision which involves staff and ongoing supports.

“Clearly the expertise in terms of the programme itself is key and we have engaged with the HSE.

“I will also seek further responses from the HSE in that regard.”

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email