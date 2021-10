An intensive care consultant says teenagers are in ICU departments with Covid-19.

The age of patients with Covid in intensive care ranges from 17 to 88 years old.

402 people are currently in hospital with the virus, 73 of whom are in intensive care.

The Department of Health says 70 percent of Covid patients in ICU have not been fully vaccinated.

Latest figures show that there are 8 patients in Wexford General Hospital being treated with the virus, 2 of which are in ICU.

