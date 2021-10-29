Things getting worse for wheelchair users when it comes to mobility

An activist for accessibility says things are getting worse when it comes to pathways for wheelchair users in County Wexford.

Mobility has become a major issue in our towns as seen recently by the Make Way Day campaign which aimed to highlight the problems facing people in chairs.

Cyclist Phil Skelton says people parking up on footpaths is causing huge concern for people trying to get around their local areas.

“I would absolutely hate to be a wheelchair user in County Wexford because the accessibility on some of the footpaths is so limited and I don’t know how people get around.

“Even when we were pushing around our kids in prams, there were difficulties even at that stage.

“Things haven’t moved on or haven’t improved since then, in fact I’d argue they have disimproved.”

