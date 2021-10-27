Tickets will be required for nightclubs and late events from this week

Tickets will be required for nightclubs and late night events from this week.

Sector representatives met with Government officials today where their request for a two-week grace period on the introduction of a digital ticketing system was denied.

Under regulations due to be signed tomorrow, people going to late night events will need to book tickets at least an hour in advance.

There will also be no congregating outside venues.

