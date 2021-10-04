Time running out as site still not purchased for new Wexford university campus

It’s “unconscionable and unacceptable” that no site has been purchased for the Wexford campus of the Technological University of the South East.

That’s the view of Labour councillor George Lawlor who has called on Wexford County Council to take the lead and sort out the provision of a location.

A number of sites have been looked at for the new college space and time is running out with the university due to be up and running next year.

Speaking on the Morning Mix, Councillor Lawlor says it’s been a long time coming.

“Nearly 7 years has passed since the money was provided to purchase a site in Wexford for this facility and we still have nothing to show for it.

“This will be a reality next year and it is unconscionable and unacceptable that no site has been purchased”.

