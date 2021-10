The Music and Entertainment Association says Paddy Moloney was a ‘giant’ who brought Irish music to all corners of the globe.

Tributes are being paid to the Chieftains musician, who’s died aged 83.

From Donnycarney in North Dublin, he was the founder and leader of the group, which was formed in 1962.

Matt McGranahan, Association spokesperson, says Paddy was a massive figure in traditional and folk music

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email