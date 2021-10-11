Two thirds of those in ICU are unvaccinated Covid patients

The head of the HSE admits he’s concerned about the increase in patients who are critically ill with Covid.

There’s been a 20% rise in cases in ICU in the past week.

Two thirds of the patients are unvaccinated.

CEO of the HSE, Paul Reid, says it’s a worry.

“It is a concern for us because we do know that any patient, whether they’re in a hospital bed or in ICU, Covid patients has a disproportionate effect in the imapct of our hospitals system because sometimes we have to isolate, sometimes we have to create dedicated wards, it does impact on our capacity quite disproportionately.

“Yes, it is a concern for us.”

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email