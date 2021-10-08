Two Wexford Bank of Ireland branches close their doors for the last time

The Finance Minister says the closure of more than a third of Bank of Ireland branches is a reflection of a big change in how people bank.

88 branches will close their doors across the country for the final time today following the Bank’s announcement last March including 2 Wexford.

Customers of Rosslare and Taghmon Bank of Ireland branches will be using its local services for the last time today.

It’s part of a shift towards online services while some transactions will now be available through the post office.

Paschal Donohoe says while it’s a commercial decision, he knows it’s a difficult day for many.

“It is just a reflection of the big change that is happening regarding how we bank, how we use banking services, the increased use of phones, doing so much more over the computer and over the internet.

“But that being said it is difficult for people who work in or depend on those branches.”

Councillor to the Rosslare District Jim Moore says that people in the community are feeling the loss of service.

“The sense of loss that the established services that have been with us since the foundation of the state have been lost in our communities and have been well developed

“We should also acknowledge that times have moved on, online banking is now a feature of every day life.

“But nevertheless there are people in the community that are going to feel this loss.”

