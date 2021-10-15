Upgraded playground at Redmond Park opens for Wexford public

A new children’s playground has opened to the public in Wexford Town this afternoon

The facility at Redmond Park was completed this morning following refurbishment works

Last December it was announced that €150,000 would be dedicated to improving the park making it safe for children in the area.

Speaking to South East Radio, local councillor Leonard Kelly says it’s welcome news after falling into disrepair in recent years.

“Before Min Ryan arrived, it was the main park in the town and it has got great use over the years but it had served its purpose.

“This upgrade is very fitting with the rest of the park and anyone who visits will see that it’s very tastefully done and it’ll be a great addition for the town.”

