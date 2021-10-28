Urgent Care Service in Gorey to cease after 68 years

A busy Saturday morning clinic in Gorey will cease offering Urgent Care Services from next week.

It’s been announced that payments to the service at the Palms Medical Centre on the Avenue are to be discontinued from Monday the 1st of November.

Anyone who needs urgent care from that date onwards is being advised to attend the Caredoc in the town.

However there are fears that there will be delays for patients due to the staffing levels at the Caredoc at present.

The Urgent Care service had been provided on the Avenue in Gorey since 1953.

Local Sinn Fein representatives have called for the decision to be reversed saying the level of Primary Care in the town is going “backwards”.

Speaking to South East Radio, local councillor Fionntán Ó Súilleabháin says this will put unnecessary pressure on a system that is already struggling.

“The health system is dysfunctional enough as it is at all levels and this is one less service for people.

“This is something that certainly needs to be reversed because people at the moment find it extremely difficult to access healthcare and GP clinics so this is only going to make it worse.”

