Vaccinated mothers could be passing on Covid antibodies to their children through breastmilk

Breastfeeding mothers who have been vaccinated could be passing on vital antibodies to their children through their milk.

That’s according to recent research which found that antibodies in breast milk remain for 10 months after coronavirus infection or vaccination.

The HSE are marking National Breastfeeding Week and are encouraging new and expecting mothers to find out more information on the benefits of the practice.

Tomorrow, a special video created by local health officials and Wexford Library will go live on social media and will provide practical advice while pointing parents to supports that are available to them in the region.

Siobhan Sinnott from the South East Community Healthcare group says there is good news for anyone who is expecting.

“There’s really exciting emerging evidence coming out now showing that Covid 19 antibodies are actually present in the breastmilk of a vaccinated mother.

“What this indicates to us is that breastmilk could also protect the baby from Covid 19 where mothers have been recently vaccinated or recovered from the virus.”

