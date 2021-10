Cervical Check campaigner Vicky Phelan has returned to Ireland for treatment after the discovery of new tumours stopped therapy in the US.

On Instagram she says she returned home earlier this week, and will start palliative chemotherapy treatment.

She says the good news is that the treatment will keep her alive until Christmas at least.

In 2018, she was awarded €2.5 million in the High Court after a misread smear test.

