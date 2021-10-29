Visitor restrictions to remain in place at Wexford General over weekend

The Ireland East Hospital Group say the current visitor restrictions in place at Wexford General Hospital will remain in place over the weekend.

Yesterday, restrictions were introduced to Joseph’s, Aidan’s, Florence’s and Bridget’s wards to curb the spread of Covid 19.

As of 8pm last night, there were 18 cases on site at Wexford General with two cases in the ICU

The hospital say they will review the situation again next week.

Meanwhile maintenance work will take place at the hospital on Monday.

All patients attending the Emergency Department are asked to use the main hospital entrance as a result.

Visitors and patients for all other appointments should use the old hospital entrance.

