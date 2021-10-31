Water tanks available to residents in Wexford Town after water problems

Water tanks have been deployed to areas of Wexford Town to combat any shortages caused by the recent heavy rain.

Wexford County Council say water production is back in full operation in Wexford Town and water supply has returned to almost all households and businesses.

However crews are working on the ground to resolve the airlocks in some distribution pipes.

IBC water tanks have been placed at Ard na Dara Coolcotts and Mary Jo’s car park in Barntown where people can access the water.

You are also asked to boil any water received from these tanks

Meanwhile Residents in Enniscorthy, Gorey and Wexford Town are still being encouraged to boil their water before drinking, preparing vegetables, brushing teeth or making ice due to increased levels of cloudiness in the supply.

Irish Water are also reporting that low pressure may cause supply disruptions to Barntown, Taghmon and surrounding areas until around midnight tonight.

