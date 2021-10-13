Wexford artist to feature on top Sky Arts programme this evening

A Wexford artist will represent the county on Sky Arts this evening.

Tony Robinson from Rosslare will appear on the Sky Arts programme Portrait Artist of the Year.

The show brings artists together from around the world to paint a portrait of a famous celebrity.

Tony, originally from Newcastle in England, is a founder of the Art in the Open festival in Wexford and has previously been commended for portraits of boxer Billy Walsh and playwright Billy Roche.

The programme will go to air tonight at 8pm.

Speaking to South East Radio, Tony says the return of the Opera Festival means things are looking up for Wexford artists.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email