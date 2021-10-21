Wexford drivers caught going over the limit on National Slow Down Day

316 vehicles have been caught travelling over the speed limit since 7am.

Today is National Slow Down Day with Garda units enforcing limits right around the country in an effort to make the roads safer for everyone.

One motorist at Growtown Upper in Barntown was detected going 94km/h in a 80km/h Zone while in Ballintober New Ross, one driver was caught doing 89km/h in a 80km/h Zone

An Garda Síochána are appealing to drivers to increase compliance with speed limits in order to reduce the number of speed related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on our roads.

The measures will remain in place until 7am tomorrow morning.

