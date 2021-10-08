Wexford farmers join in protest safeguarding farming in Ireland

The IFA has warned the government not to ignore their concerns around safeguarding the viability of farms in Ireland.

Farmers will take to the streets today at four regional rallies throughout the country.

They’ll be protesting at the economic consequences of environmental policy initiatives demanded by the Green Party.

The President of the IFA Tim Cullinan is demanding that farmers are at the negotiating table to outline their concerns.

“We are very unhappy with the government at the moment.

“What we want to achieve here is that we can sit down around the table with the government and come up with a proper plan

“What we are looking at here is enormous change for our farmers for the coming years.

“I would go as far as to say that this is the most substantial change we are going to see since the foundation of the state.”

Wexford farmers will be making their way to Portlaoise today to join in that protest looking to shine a light on issues such as CAP and other concerns

Wexford IFA chief Ger O’Mahony says policies being pursued by the State are unfair.

“We believe that the tail is wagging the dog here in terms of green agenda in the government and it’s unfair.

“No one is talking about air travel or any other industry, everyone is just picking on farming.”

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email