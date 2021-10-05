Wexford Gardaí working to reduce scam calls and messages

Gardaí in Wexford say they’re working to reduce the volume to scam phone calls and text messages.

There’s been an increase in the number of scams circulating in recent months.

Network providers say they’ve invested in IT systems and staff to try crack down on the issue.

Ronan Murphy from Smarttech says you should be careful when you see a missed call on your phone.

“When you call that number back. if it is scammers, you are immediately calling a premium rate number and you’ll get charged an absolute fortune for doing that.

“So it’s not the most sinister of crimes but it is going to cost between €20 and €50 to call it back”

