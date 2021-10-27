Wexford incidence rate second lowest as cases continue to rise

The Health Minister says the number of Covid cases over the past week is the fourth highest since the Pandemic started.

Stephen Donnelly says a national effort is now needed to bring the numbers under control.

The 14 day incidence rate is around 500 cases per 100,000 and rising.

Latest figures show Wexford’s incidence rate is the second lowest in the country above Mayo with the highest rates recorded in Carlow and Kerry.

Neighboring County Carlow now has a 14 day incidence rate which is almost twice the national average at 1064.

Minister Donnelly says there are no plans to reimpose restrictions but the situation is serious.

