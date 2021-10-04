Wexford league lacking referees as officials leave the game over abuse

A local soccer referee group says abuse from players and fans is driving officials from the game.

It comes as leagues around the country are warning that harsh measures will be taken against clubs who allow abusive behaviour from their members.

Seamus Ryan is the chairman of the Wexford Branch of the Irish Soccer Referees Society.

He told the South East Radio Sports Hour that games are being cancelled because referees are working overtime to try and cover every match.

“People won’t come into refereeing as long as the abuse occurs and you will end up with no matches being played.

“We do have cases where games can’t be played because there are not enough referees.

“Last weekend, some referees who would normally doing one game were doing two and one man ended up doing three games so they could be played.

“This can’t be kept up in the long term”

