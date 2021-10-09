Wexford Library to host historical walking tours from next weekend

Wexford history lovers are being encouraged to sign up for walking tours which will start next weekend.

Historian in residence at the Wexford Library Barry Leacy will be holding walk and talk events right around the county to commemorate the events of the War of Independence and the Civil War from 100 years ago.

The tours will be held every weekend with an event in every major town starting in Bunclody next Saturday.

You can find out more on these events by checking out the Wexford Library website.

