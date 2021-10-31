Wexford people urged to be on the lookout for cannabis jellies

Gardai in Wexford are asking parents to be on the lookout for cannabis jellies this Halloween weekend.

It follows the seizure of the cannabis infused sweets after a driver was stopped in Wexford Town on Friday morning.

Cannabis and cocaine were also discovered during the search and the man was arrested and taken to Wexford Town Garda Station.

Gardai are asking the public to be wary of packages with the names Chuckles and SweetTartz and ask that you contact your local Garda station with any information on their whereabouts.

