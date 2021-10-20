Wexford school to reopen after Covid closure

CBS primary school in Wexford town is to open it’s doors to pupils this morning after a directive from the Department of Education

The school was to continue online learning for the rest of the week due to a Covid outbreak.

The board of management at CBS primary decided to shut on Sunday evening, after over 30 cases were detected.

But it will now welcome back up to 270 students today, for in-person teaching.

Wexford independent TD Verona Murphy wants clarification as to who is responsible for the safety of the children.

“The department of education has instructed the school to reopen and take the children in.

“I think what we do have to clarify here is who is ultimately responsible for the health and safety of the children, whether it’s the department or the board of management, because ultimately the board of management here made a decision on health and safety grounds to close the school due to the number of cases of Covid arising.”

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email