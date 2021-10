Wexford is one of ten counties in the South and Southeast under a status yellow weather warning until the early hours of tomorrow morning.

Heavy spells of persistent rain are affecting parts of Munster and Leinster.

Met Éireann ‘s also warned that localised flooding is possible.

A Status Yellow rain warning is in place for Cork, Kerry, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow, Tipperary and Waterford.

It began at 5am this morning and will remain in place until 5am tomorrow.

