Wexford’s Hallie hoping new track will inspire positivity after lockdown

A Wexford singer songwriter is hoping her new track can help bring some joy back into people’s lives.

Hayley O’Leary Murphy from Wexford Town goes by the stage name Hallie and has released her new track ‘Circles’ to rave reviews.

October is Irish Music Month and South East Radio is looking to highlight the next big stars in Wexford’s music scene.

Speaking to South East Radio, Hallie says people needed an uplifting tune after two years of lockdown.

“I want to bring positivity and inspire other people that are going through challenges that look, it is possible.

“Hopefully this one is well received and people find comfort with it and have an old dance with it.

“My other songs are more singer songwriter and a little darker so I’m delighted to have a song that’s a bit more different.”

