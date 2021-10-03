Wexford’s Wild About named Supreme Champion at Blas na hÉireann awards

A Wexford company has picked up the top gong at this year’s Blas na hÉireann awards.

Wild About is an artisan producer from Kilmuckridge which was named the 2021 Supreme Champion for their So Sloe Jelly.

Home to Ireland’s first commercial nettle farm, Wild About’s products are also based on foraged wild foods like haws, rosehips, crab apples, wild pears, quince and an array of other exceptional seasonal ingredients.

Speaking to South East Radio, Fiona Falconer from the company says Wexford is punching above its weight when it comes to producing top class food.

“Kudos to the Wexford producers, we’re the first one to bring back this award and we’re very of that but Wexford produce is incredible.

“Overall, the county won 13 gold, 11 silver and 13 bronze awards.

“In every little niche, there’s an incredible food producer and we need to get behind them.

“Live local, love local and shop local.”

