Wicklow GAA has condemned as “unacceptable” a brawl which broke out at a underage football match yesterday.

Footage of the melee has been widely shared on social media.

Adults and juvenile players can be seen shoving and throwing punches as other spectators call for the pitch to be cleared.

In a statement, the county board says the Association’s Competitions Control Committee will be investigating and taking “strong disciplinary action”.

