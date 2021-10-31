Woman dies following fatal road crash in Dublin overnight

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to a fatal road crash in Dublin.

A woman her 50s died in the incident in Drimnagh in the early hours of this morning.

The female pedestrian was hit by a car on Davitt Road at a quarter to 2 this morning.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Investigating Gardai are appealing for witnesses, especially anyone who has dashcam footage of Davitt road between 1 o’clock and a quarter to 2 this morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardai at Sundrive Road Station.

