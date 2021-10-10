Woman questioned as 4 people injured in Limerick City hit and run

A woman in her twenties is being questioned by Gardai in Limerick, as part of an investigation into a hit and run incident in the early hours of this morning.

One man is in a critical condition and three women suffered non-life threatening injuries, after they were struck by a vehicle which failed to stop.

Gardai are appealing to any witnesses to come forward.

They have asked anyone who was travelling along Corn Market Row and High Street in Limerick, between one o’clock and half past one this morning, who may have video footage, to contact Henry Street Garda Station.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email