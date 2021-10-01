World Health Organisation says Ireland likely to have case surge this month

The World Health Organisation says Ireland is likely to have further ‘surges’ of Covid cases – beginning later this month.

The country’s 14-day incidence rate fell by almost 25 per cent during September, and now stands at 395 cases per 100,000 people.

It was over 500 at the end of August, while 1,271 new cases were reported yesterday.

But Dr. David Nabarro, the W-H-O’s special envoy on Covid – believes cases will increase again in Ireland and throughout Europe.

“Right now there are not so many surges of disease happening but I’m pretty certain they will pick up again depending on the amount which people are moving around.

“We expect something will start to pick up in October, towards the middle or end of October and into November.

“That’s the anticipation.

“I hope we’re wrong by the way”

