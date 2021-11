A major new nursing home could be on it’s way to County Wexford.

Permission has been sought for a 150 bed unit just off the R741 between Wexford Town and Castlebridge.

The proposal has been made by LHM Property Holdings who are looking to “provide additional options for elder care” in the South East.

The site of the nursing home will be close to Crosstown cemetery and a development of 59 houses and other units on a neighbouring site was rejected by An Bord Pleanala in 2017.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email