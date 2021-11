A man and a woman are being detained at Enniscorthy Garda Station after the discovery of €118,000’s worth of drugs in the county.

Revenue officers seized Chloromethcathinone and herbal cannabis during the search of a premises in the Enniscorthy area.

The man and woman are both in their 40s and are currently being held in Enniscorthy under the under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email