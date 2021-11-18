Antigen testing of close contacts set to return to primary schools

Antigen testing for asymptomatic close contacts will begin in primary schools on or before November 29th.

The Education and Health Ministers announced the move today.

Free tests will be made available to children in a primary school pod, where a child in the pod has tested positive for Covid 19.

Where two or more Covid cases occur in a class, within a seven day period, outside of a single pod, antigen testing will be offered to the full class.

The tests will be sent to the children’s parents by the HSE.

