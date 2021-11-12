Antigen tests twice a week for clubbers and bar patrons – NPHET

NPHET is recommending people who frequently go to nightclubs, bars or restaurants take an antigen test twice a week.

The Chief Medical Officer has also asked the Government to consider extending the use of Covid-19 certs beyond the hospitality industry.

The cabinet will consider their recommendations on Tuesday.

Speaking in Galway this afternoon, Taoiseach Michael Martin was asked whether free antigen tests should be sent to every household.

“Government will be giving consideration to it, not distributing to every household but we are distributing to close contacts.

“NPHET’s advice has advanced and evolved in respect of antigen testing and in that context, we will be giving further consideration to wider distribution of antigen testing to the public.”

