Areas of South County Wexford are disappearing due to erosion – Moore

Some farmers in South County Wexford are watching their farms disappear before their eyes because of coastal erosion.

That’s the view of Councillor for the Kilmore area Jim Moore who is calling for more to be done to tackle the problem in the south of the county.

Yesterday, Minister for the OPW Patrick O’Donovan announced a new funding boost of almost €370,000 to the Seaview area to combat erosion.

Emergency works are underway as a short term fix, which will allow locals at 14 affected houses to use a roadway which is in danger of collapsing.

Speaking to South East Radio, Councillor Moore says we’re losing vast amounts of land every year.

“There are some sections of areas where we’re losing anything from 1-2 metres every year and that is a frightening prospect.

“I walk the lands down near Seaview with a local farmer and in his life time, he’s moved in his fences 3 times and he’s moving it in by 5 metres at a go.”

