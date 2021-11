Around 400 healthcare workers are becoming sick with Covid every week, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

It’s calling for a booster vaccine to be given to staff without delay so staff can cope with the high demands in hospitals.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee is meeting today, where it’s expected it will approve a ‘top up’ jab for healthcare workers.

The INMO feels it shouldn’t have taken this long.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email