Bill to stop sex offenders working with vulnerable people published today

A new bill, which could see sex offenders monitored through electronic tracking, is being published today.

The legislation would also grant explicit powers to courts to ban offenders from working with vulnerable people and children.

Criminologist based in Maynooth University Trina O’Connor says if its passed it would allow Gardaí to disclose information about a sex criminal in certain situations.

“If someone who gets into a relationship with somebody who’s on the sex register list, the Guards can approach that person and give them the right to the information that this person has got previous for sex offences against children.

“It wouldn’t be a public register but it would be on the discretion of the Guards and I think that’s the right thing to do.”

