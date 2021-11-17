Boil Water Notice for Wexford Town lifted this evening

Irish Water and Wexford County Council have notified customers on the Wexford Town Public Water Supply that the boil water notice which had been in place there is now lifted with immediate effect.

The notice was implemented on the 30th of October following heavy rainfall which lead to increased turbidity in the supply.

All consumers on the system in Wexford Town can now resume normal use of the water supply for drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth.

A similar notice issued for Gorey around the same time period will remain in place but Irish Water say works are ongoing to restore the supply as quick as possible.

