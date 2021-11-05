Boil Water Notice lifted for Enniscorthy, Wexford and Gorey’s remain

The Boil Water Notice in Enniscorthy has officially been lifted this afternoon.

Wexford County Council say the water in the town has met all the required criteria and the notice has been lifted on recommendation from the HSE.

Residents were initially asked to boil their water due to safety concerns around the turbidity or cloudiness present in the supply.

Over 11,000 people were affected by the notice originally and can now go back to drinking water from the tap as normal.

The notices currently in place for Wexford Town and Gorey will remain in place for the weekend and the foreseeable future.

