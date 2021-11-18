Boil Water Notice lifted for Gorey following HSE advice

Irish Water and Wexford County Council have notified customers on the Gorey Town Public Water Supply that the boil water notice which had been in place there is now lifted with immediate effect.

The notice was implemented on the28thth of October following heavy rainfall which lead to increased turbidity in the supply.

The notice was lifted following consultation with the HSE who say they are satisfied that the water is safe to drink.

All consumers on the system in Gorey can now resume normal use of the water supply for drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth.

That means the boil water notices issued for 3 of the 4 main towns in the county have now been lifted.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email